It is always fun to see one of your favorite bands perform live, and even better when they bring out a guest who breathes new life into certain records. This month, those who attended The National’s shows in Calgary and Alberta were treated to an appearance by Bartees Strange, who added his own flavor to “Mistaken For Strangers.”

✌🏾Last night in Missoula, So beautiful. So gorgeous to play on a mountain and to meet so many kindpeople. Will not forget! We hit again with @TheNational in Ogden Utah. My third time in Utah in the last year 😵‍💫Here’s Us singing mistaken for strangers again! 🤘🏾♥️ pic.twitter.com/U859h7Qryy — STRANGE (@Bartees_Strange) August 9, 2022

Strange, who is booked for four of The National’s North American shows, tweeted his excitement about it Tuesday along with video of the performance. The 33-year old said “Last night in Missoula, So beautiful. So gorgeous to play on a mountain and to meet so many kindpeople. Will not forget! We hit again with @TheNational in Ogden Utah. My third time in Utah in the last year Here’s Us singing mistaken for strangers again!” with a variety of emojis scattered through the caption.

The National echoed the excitement in an Instagram post earlier this week, writing, “Our first time in Calgary, definitely not the last. Special thanks to @bartees_strange for playing a better version of Lemonworld than ours and joining us on Mistaken For Strangers.”

This is a special moment for Strange, as his 2020 EP Say Goodbye To Pretty Boy featured five covers of The National’s songs, including “Lemonworld,” “Mr. November,” and “All The Wine.”

Check out a clip of Bartees Strange and The National singing “Mistaken For Strangers” above.