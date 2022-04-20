Bartees Strange has been working towards something this year: He signed with 4AD and dropped his debut single for the label, “Heavy Heart,” in March. Now, the inevitable album news has been revealed: Farm To Table is set for release on June 17. That news arrived alongside a new single, “Cosigns,” on which he shows love to some of his peers in music, like Bon Iver, Phoebe Bridgers, Courtney Barnett, and Lucy Dacus.

Most notably, the track is a stylistic departure for Bartees, starting as Auto-Tuned trap before working its way back to more familiar indie-rock territory.

Press materials note of the new album’s relationship to its predecessor, “Where his 2020 debut record Live Forever introduced the experiences and places that shaped Bartees (Flagey Brussels, Mustang Oklahoma), Farm To Table zeros in on the people — specifically his family — and those closest to him on his journey so far. With his career firmly on the ascent, Farm To Table examines Bartees’ constantly shapeshifting relationship with life post-Live Forever. It also speaks to a deeper lore that says, don’t forget where you came from, and this album is why.”

Watch the “Cosigns” video above. Below, find the Farm To Table art and tracklist, as well as Strange’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Heavy Heart”

2. “Mullholland Dr”

3. “Wretched”

4. “Cosigns”

5. “Tours”

6. “Hold The Line”

7. “We Were Only Close For Like Two Weeks”

8. “Escape This Circus”

9. “Black Gold”

10. “Hennessy”

04/22 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

04/23 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

04/24 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

04/26 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

04/29 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues *

04/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern *

05/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

05/04 — Austin, TX @ Stubbs BBQ *

05/05 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

05/06 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

05/07 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre *

05/08 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC *

05/10 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

05/11 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre *

05/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party *

07/01 — Six Fours Les Plages, FR @ Pointu Festival

07/03 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter 2022

07/04 — Cologne, DE @ Helios37

07/05 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

07/07 — Berlin, DE @ Badehaus

07/09 — Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival 2022

07/11 — Munich, DE @ Milla

07/12 — Fribourg, CH @ Festival Les Georges

07/13 — Rees-Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Bar

07/14 — Amsterdam, NL @ Upstairs @ Paradiso

07/16 — Leeds, GB @ Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

07/17 — Manchester, GB @ Night & Day Café

07/19 — Cardiff, GB @ Clwb Ifor Bach

07/20 — Brighton, GB @ Patterns

07/21 — London, GB @ Powerhaus

07/22 — Suffolk, GB @ Latitude Festival

08/07 — Calgary, AB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium %

08/08 — Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater %

08/09 — Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater %

08/10 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater %

08/13 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA ~

08/26 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

* with Car Seat Headrest

% with The National

~ Here And There festival with Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus, Men I Trust, Faye Webster, The Beths, and Hana Vu

^ with Metric

Farm To Table is out 6/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.