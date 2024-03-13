Ahead of the new A24 movie, I Saw The TV Glow, hitting theaters this May, the tracklist for the film’s soundtrack has been revealed. Caroline Polachek, Phoebe Bridgers, Bartees Strange, and more will be appearing on different songs from the album.

As a first glimpse from the project, Yeule’s cover of Broken Social Scene’s “Anthems For A Seventeen-Year-Old Girl” also dropped today. The track appears in the film’s trailer, as Yeule puts an electronic spin on it. The song relies on a gentle, static production — making it feel like a broken television. They then increase the pacing of the lyrics, making this version a truly interesting listen, but one that feels perfect for the film’s universe.

Fans will be able to watch I Saw The TV Glow in theaters starting on May 3, with the soundtrack’s release following close behind.

Check out Yeule’s “Anthems For A Seventeen-Year-Old Girl” cover above. Below, find the complete tracklist and cover art.