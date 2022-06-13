We’re now just a few days away from the release of Bartees Strange’s new album Farm To Table and now he’s offered what will presumably be the final pre-album single, “Wretched.” The track is guided forward by soaring X&Y-era Coldplay guitars and comes with a thumping hook that’s as catchy as anything Chris Martin and company have done in recent years.

Strange says of the song, “This song is about the people who’ve always stood by me, even when I was wretched. When I was trying to be something other than myself — they saw me even through that and held me down. Folks from past lives, and folks who’ll play a big part in my future — I’m grateful for them and the love they’ve poured into me. This song is for and about them.”

He also told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe:

“I’ve been messing with this song for a long time and when it all came together November in London last year, I was just like, ‘Yo, that’s it.’ […] It was all about getting out of the way, just letting the song rock. We were all on our feet, there was only two of us in the room… so we looking at each other like, ‘Yo!’ And then after we did it, I was like, ‘How do we make like six more of these?’ That song in particular is about how thankful I am for all the people who held me down when I did feel wretched. I think a lot of people second guess themselves when they feel it in their tummy — they second guess that feeling — but that’s the light. You gotta follow that. This song and this experience has really showed me the importance of doing that, so I plan to keep doing it.”

Listen the “Wretched” video above.

Farm To Table is out 6/17 via 4AD. Pre-order it here.

