Since most bands had to cancel their 2020 shows due to the pandemic, all the announcements for live shows coming in 2022 are hitting in a different way. Like today’s news that The National are embarking on their first North American tour since fall of 2019. The band is hitting the road all summer, bringing along a stacked set of openers with them, as they tour across America and several festivals along the way. For their part, the band seems happier than ever to get back on the road after taking the time at home during the pandemic and using it for rest and reflection. Or, well, some of them did — other members, like Aaron Dessner, used it to work with superstar Taylor Swift on her best album to date, but that’s another story.

“We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022,” The National said in a press release. “The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us.”

Openers for their dates will include Japanese Breakfast, Bartees Strange, and Lucy Dacus, so this is not a bill to miss. Check out the dates below and pre-order tickets here.

07/15 — Chicago, IL @ Union Park / Pitchfork Festival

07/17 — Ottawa, ONT @ LeBreton Flats / Ottawa Bluesfest

07/19 — Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum

07/20 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

07/21 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

07/22 — Newport, RI @ Fort Adams State Park / Newport Folk Festival

08/06 — Edmonton, ALB @ Gallagher Park / Edmonton Folk Festival

08/07 — Calgary, ALB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

08/08 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/09 — Ogden. UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

08/10 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater

08/12 — Bellevue, NE @ Falconwood Park / Outlandia Music Festival

08/14 — Seattle, WA @ Seattle Center / Day In Day Out Festival

09/12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/13 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC

09/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field

09/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

09/17 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park

09/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

09/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

09/22 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

09/24 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University

09/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival