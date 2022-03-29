Since most bands had to cancel their 2020 shows due to the pandemic, all the announcements for live shows coming in 2022 are hitting in a different way. Like today’s news that The National are embarking on their first North American tour since fall of 2019. The band is hitting the road all summer, bringing along a stacked set of openers with them, as they tour across America and several festivals along the way. For their part, the band seems happier than ever to get back on the road after taking the time at home during the pandemic and using it for rest and reflection. Or, well, some of them did — other members, like Aaron Dessner, used it to work with superstar Taylor Swift on her best album to date, but that’s another story.
“We are excited to finally share our full tour itinerary for summer 2022,” The National said in a press release. “The last couple years have given us ample time for reflection and rejuvenation. Summer 2022 is a time for reunion. We look forward to gathering with friends, old and new. United in music and light, suspended in time. We hope you can join us.”
Openers for their dates will include Japanese Breakfast, Bartees Strange, and Lucy Dacus, so this is not a bill to miss. Check out the dates below and pre-order tickets here.
07/15 — Chicago, IL @ Union Park / Pitchfork Festival
07/17 — Ottawa, ONT @ LeBreton Flats / Ottawa Bluesfest
07/19 — Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum
07/20 — Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
07/21 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point
07/22 — Newport, RI @ Fort Adams State Park / Newport Folk Festival
08/06 — Edmonton, ALB @ Gallagher Park / Edmonton Folk Festival
08/07 — Calgary, ALB @ Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium
08/08 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/09 — Ogden. UT @ Ogden Amphitheater
08/10 — Dillon, CO @ Dillon Amphitheater
08/12 — Bellevue, NE @ Falconwood Park / Outlandia Music Festival
08/14 — Seattle, WA @ Seattle Center / Day In Day Out Festival
09/12 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
09/13 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC
09/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Surly Brewing Festival Field
09/16 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
09/17 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park
09/18 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
09/19 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts
09/22 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
09/24 — Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University
09/25 — Bridgeport, CT @ Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival