Bartees Strange Gives A Haunting Performance Of ‘Wretched’ On ‘Kimmel’

Bartees Strange’s new album Farm To Table is out now and to mark the occasion, the genre-hopping singer-songwriter appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform his new song “Wretched.” Toting his acoustic guitar and surrounded by his band, he played the soaring anthem with all verve of a multi-decade veteran.

The press release for Farm To Table noted that the album began as an Autotuned trap album, which Strange then reworked to fit his usual indie-rock aesthetic. “Where his 2020 debut record Live Forever introduced the experiences and places that shaped Bartees (Flagey Brussels, Mustang Oklahoma), Farm To Table zeros in on the people — specifically his family — and those closest to him on his journey so far,” it reads. “With his career firmly on the ascent, Farm To Table examines Bartees’ constantly shapeshifting relationship with life post-Live Forever. It also speaks to a deeper lore that says, don’t forget where you came from, and this album is why.”

Strange explained the inspiration behind “Wretched” on Apple Music, saying, “That song, in particular, is about how thankful I am for all the people who held me down when I did feel wretched. I think a lot of people second guess themselves when they feel it in their tummy — they second guess that feeling — but that’s the light. You gotta follow that. This song and this experience has really showed me the importance of doing that, so I plan to keep doing it.”

Watch Bartees Strange’s performance of “Wretched” on Kimmel above.