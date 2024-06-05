Beabadoobee will be away from home for most of September due to her headlining This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour. And based upon the lyrics in her newly released “Coming Home” single, Beabadoobee will miss the comforts of her mundane routine while performing her forthcoming Rick Rubin-produced This Is How Tomorrow Moves album for adorning crowds.

“You do the dishes, I’ll carry the load,” the indie-pop star sings. “To make up lost time / The trash to the brim, and I’m scared of it / But you always know just what to say / And I’m sorry, if I’m coming home too late.”

“I wrote it in a hotel room in LA when I was away from my boyfriend, my loved ones, my two cats,” Beabadoobee said in a statement, according to a press release. “It opens with all the little mundane things like doing the dishes, that I miss because I’m always away. Really, it’s just a cute little love song with a weird non-existent structure.”

Beabadoobee previously released the melodic, impulsive “Take A Bite” from This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which is due out on August 16. The subsequent This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour is scheduled to begin in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 8. The general onsale is set for Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Find all ticketing information here.

Watch the “Coming Home” lyric video above, and learn more about Beabadoobee’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves album and tour below.