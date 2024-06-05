Indie

Beabadoobee Misses Her Boyfriend And Cats In ‘Coming Home,’ A Sweet Single From ‘This Is How Tomorrow Moves’

Beabadoobee will be away from home for most of September due to her headlining This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour. And based upon the lyrics in her newly released “Coming Home” single, Beabadoobee will miss the comforts of her mundane routine while performing her forthcoming Rick Rubin-produced This Is How Tomorrow Moves album for adorning crowds.

“You do the dishes, I’ll carry the load,” the indie-pop star sings. “To make up lost time / The trash to the brim, and I’m scared of it / But you always know just what to say / And I’m sorry, if I’m coming home too late.”

“I wrote it in a hotel room in LA when I was away from my boyfriend, my loved ones, my two cats,” Beabadoobee said in a statement, according to a press release. “It opens with all the little mundane things like doing the dishes, that I miss because I’m always away. Really, it’s just a cute little love song with a weird non-existent structure.”

Beabadoobee previously released the melodic, impulsive “Take A Bite” from This Is How Tomorrow Moves, which is due out on August 16. The subsequent This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour is scheduled to begin in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 8. The general onsale is set for Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. local time. Find all ticketing information here.

Watch the “Coming Home” lyric video above, and learn more about Beabadoobee’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves album and tour below.

Beabadoobee’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves Album Cover Artwork

Beabadoobee This Is How Tomorrow Moves
Dirty Hit

Beabadoobee’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tracklist

1. “Take A Bite”
2. “California”
3. “One Time”
4. “Real Man”
5. “Tie My Shoes”
6. “Girl Song”
7. “Coming Home”
8. “Ever Seen”
9. “A Cruel Affair”
10. “Post”
11. “Beaches”
12. “Everything I Want”
13. “The Man Who Left Too Soon”
14. “This Is How It Went”

Beabadoobee’s This Is How Tomorrow Moves Tour 2024 North American Dates

09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia*
09/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem*
09/11 — New York, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park
09/12 — New York, NY @ Summerstage in Central Park
09/13 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway*
09/15 — Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum*
09/17 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*
09/18 — Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park*
09/20 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium*
09/21 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union*
09/24 — Woodinville, WA @ Chateau Ste. Michelle*
09/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium*
09/28 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*
09/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre*

* with Hovvdy

This Is How Tomorrow Moves is out 8/16 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here.

