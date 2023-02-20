Taylor Swift has built an empire on masterfully placed Easter eggs, extending to the cinematic videos for “Anti-Hero,” “Bejeweled” and “Lavender Haze” during her current Midnights era.

Who could have known that Beabadoobee’s childhood ringtone would also be an incidental Easter egg for her opening on Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour?

“I remember telling an interviewer that my dream support was Taylor Swift, and then I got a call from my manager saying she wants you to go on tour with her,” Beabadoobee told The Times for a feature published today, February 20. “I messaged all my girlfriends: ‘Guess f*cking what…'”

Uproxx’s September 2021 cover star continued, “I’ve always loved her music. I grew up with it. I think ‘Love Story’ was the ringtone on my Nokia when I was seven. I’m not a major, major Swiftie, but I can appreciate what an amazing songwriter she is and how talented and successful and empowering she is for women.”

Beabadoobee will join Swift for dates in Las Vegas (March 24, 25), Arlington, Texas (April 1, 2), Tampa, Florida (April 13, 14, 15), Houston (April 21, 22), and Atlanta (April 28, 29).

Before that, she will headline a European leg in support of her 2022 album, Beatopia. Over the weekend, tickets for Beabadoobee’s four summer US headlining dates went on sale.

Swift’s Eras Tour will kick off with back-to-back shows on March 17 and March 18 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Paramore and Gayle will serve as the supporting acts for those before Beabadoobee slides in alongside Gayle on March 24. See all dates here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.