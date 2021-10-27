Few emerging bands have come out of the pandemic’s concert lockdown thriving quite like Chicago indie pop quarter Beach Bunny. Sure, they had a viral TikTok hit in 2019 with “Prom Queen,” but that was before their debut Mom + Pop Records LP, Honeymoon, dropped in late February of 2020. They played Kimmel, they played Fallon, they did a track with Tegan & Sara, and now they’re back in action with 32 straight sold out tour dates throughout North America starting next week. That many sellouts at venues like The Fillmore in San Francisco, Webster Hall in New York City, and 9:30 Club in DC is an impressive feat to say the least.

Ahead of the tour, the band just dropped the new single, “Oxygen,” and it sees singer Lili Trifilio’s sticky vocals, flying above a pop-punk melody. “Life looks better when it’s with you,” she sings as she bridges into the yet another sing-a-long hook for a band who just can’t seem to stop to keep producing them. In a statement, Trifilio commented on what the song means to her:

“’Oxygen’ is a song about the perils of navigating romantic feelings, the joy that comes with allowing love to happen, and the act of letting go of the anxiety and our inner voices that make us feel undeserving of love. I wanted it to have a playful vibe with anthemic choruses and a big, blissed out ending.”

While Beach Bunny’s North American tour dates are all sold out, there’s still tickets left for some Europe dates. Check out the tour schedule below and listen to “Oxygen” above.

11/01/2021 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre +

11/02/2021 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre +

11/03/2021 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre +

11/08/2021 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club +

11/09/2021 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club +

11/10/2021 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall +

11/11/2021 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +

11/12/2021 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club +

11/13/2021 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry +

11/15/2021 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall +

11/16/2021 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse +

11/17/2021 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey +

11/19/2021 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge +

11/20/2021 — Newport, KY @ The Southgate House Revival +

11/21/2021 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom +

11/27/2021 — Madison, WI @ The Sylvee +

11/28/2021 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue +

11/30/2021 — Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre +

12/01/2021 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot +

12/03/2021 — Portland, OR @ Wonderland Ballroom +

12/04/2021 — Vancouver, BC @ Biltmore Cabaret +

12/05/2021 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos +

12/07/2021 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore +

12/08/2021 — Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory +

12/09/2021 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre +

12/10/2021 — San Diego, CA @ Quartyard +

12/11/2021 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom +

12/13/2021 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall/2021 — Downstairs +

12/14/2021 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk +

12/15/2021 — Dallas, TX @ Trees +

12/17/2021 — Saint Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall +

12/18/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre +

02/11/2022 — Glasgow, Scotland @ Saint Luke’s *

02/12/2022 — Dublin, Republic of Ireland @ The Workmans Club *

02/14/2022 — Manchester, England @ Gorilla *

02/15/2022 — London, England @ Electric Ballroom *

02/16/2022 — Antwerp, Belgium @ Kavka VZW *

02/17/2022 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord *

02/18/2022 — Paris, France @ Le Pop Up! *

02/20/2022 — Berlin, Germany @ Cassiopeia *

02/21/2022 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset *

02/22/2022 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Bar Brooklyn *

02/24/2022 — Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret *

02/26/2022 — Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow/2021 — Club *

06/02-04/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound

06/05-08/2022 — Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera a la Ciutat

* with Field Medic

+ with Miloe