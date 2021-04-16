Tegan & Sara Join Beach Bunny On A More Inclusive Version Of ‘Cloud 9’

Beach Bunny dropped their debut album, Honeymoon, in early 2020, and one of the highlights was the single “Cloud 9.” Now that song has gotten a facelift thanks to new contributions from Tegan & Sara. Aside from the feature, some of the lyrics have also been updated to make the song more inclusive for a variety of listeners.

On the original chorus, the first lines go, “But when he loves me, I feel like I’m floating / When he calls me pretty, I feel like somebody.” That remains true of the first chorus on the new version, but the pronouns are updated to “she” on the second chorus and then “they” on the third and final chorus.

Tegan & Sara said of remaking the song, “We’re massive fans of Beach Bunny, and when we heard ‘Cloud 9’ for the first time, [we] fell in love with the brilliant lyrics and addictive melody. We love that Lili [Trifilio] was up to let us experiment with changing the pronoun in the chorus to she. The efforts made to make the song relatable to everyone isn’t just about inclusivity: we think it’s a great indication of the flexibility and creative spirit of the band at its core!”

Listen to the new version of “Cloud 9” above.

