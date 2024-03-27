Been Stellar has a promising debut album on their hands. Today (March 26), the New York City indie band has shared “All In One,” the latest single from their upcoming album, Scream From New York, NY.

The song describes the day-to-day hustle and bustle of the tedious nine-to-five base, and searching for meaning through it all.

“In many ways this song and its lyrics are at the album’s heart,” said the band in a statement. “I think it’s the culmination of a point we’ve been trying to make for years. The lyrics grapple with processing the mundane daily tasks we all carry out, and how they connect to understanding our lives in a larger sense. So much of life in a condensed city like New York is spent in a very small box- we wanted the video to portray the madness that comes from that experience. The themes of solipsism and existential uncertainty we brought up on our EP feel tied up with this song. The music feels like a creative conclusion for us as well— like the kind of song we’ve been working towards for years. We finished it in the final weeks leading up to recording and couldn’t be more proud of how it came out.”

The video features all of the band’s members inside of an abandoned house, still doing everyday tasks, like working, sitting at the typewriter to write, and searching for a record to provide comfort throughout the day.

You can see the video for “All In One” above.

Scream From New York, NY is out 6/14 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here.