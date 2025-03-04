Last year marked the start of what Las Vegas-area fans of ’90s and 2000s indie and emo hope is a long tradition: The inaugural edition of the Best Friends Forever festival was hosted at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center with a lineup headlined by Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate, and Cap’n Jazz.

Well, good news: The 2025 edition was announced today, and it’s set for October 10 to 12 at the same venue.

This is a big one for reunions, as this fest will mark the first performances in at least a few years from Minus The Bear (playing Menos El Oso), Texas Is The Reason, Knapsack, Marietta, Empire! Empire! (I Was A Lonely Estate), These Arms Are Snakes, Elliott, and Snowing. That’s also true of Rilo Kiley and Kind Of Like Spitting, who recently announced other reunion appearances. Inversely, the festival will mark the farewell of Mineral.

Aside from them, the lineup also includes Jawbreaker, Cursive, Pedro The Lion, Bear Vs. Shark, Superchunk, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Tigers Jaw, Wednesday, Rival Schools, Narrow Head, The Appleseed Cast, Hey Mercedes, Mates Of State, J. Robbins, Pity Sex, Oakwood, Speedy Ortiz, Ozma, Midrift, February, Knumears, Prize Horse, Awakebutstillinbed, Crochet, and Tiger Bike.

Tickets go on sale starting March 5 at 10 a.m. PT, and more information is available on the festival website.