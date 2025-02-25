Rilo Kiley’s reunion was only supposed to be one time fun moment during Just Like Heaven 2025. However, the musicians quickly learned that fans wanted a full on show from them. So, the band gave in and announced their Sometimes When You’re On, You’re Really F**king On Tour.

Now, due to demand Rilo Kiley has had to expand their performance schedule. Today (February 24), Rilo Kiley revealed a new set of dates for their North American run.

In addition to their multiple festival appearances, beginning in September Rilo Kiley will hit venues in others cities like New York, Philadelphia, and more. Similarly to supporters, Rilo Kiley is stoke for their upcoming shows.

“Planning this reunion over these past months has been like reconnecting with family,” said Pierre de Reeder in a statement. “We haven’t missed a beat. The stakes are only to have a good time, to revel in this nostalgia. Getting to revisit and celebrate the music from that special time of our lives while experiencing it alongside a lot of people that lived it with us back when, and new folks alike.”

Frontwoman Jenny Lewis added on to that, saying: “It couldn’t have happened any sooner. It feels like now is the time to share that joy and love with each other and with everyone else.”

Continue below to view the updated tour schedule. Tickets for Rilo Kiley’s Sometimes When You’re On, You’re Really F**king On Tour dates will go on sale this Friday, February 28 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.