These days, there’s a music festival to cater to pretty much any sort of music fan, whether it’s a pop-punk lover rocking out at When We Were Young or hip-hop heads enjoying Rolling Loud California. Now, we have one for fans of ’90s emo and indie rock: Today (February 27) brings news of Best Friends Forever, a brand new festival headlined by Bright Eyes, Sunny Day Real Estate, and Cap’n Jazz. The inaugural edition is set to go down from October 11 to 13 at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.

The rest of the lineup is filled out by The Jesus Lizard, Unwound, The Dismemberment Plan, Built To Spill, American Football, The Get Up Kids, Jawbox, Pinback, The Murder City Devils, Braid, Karate, Hot Rod Circuit, Rainer Maria, Piebald, Everyone Asked About You, The Anniversary, Algernon Cadwallader, Mannequin Pussy, Momma, Fiddlehead, Foxing, La Dispute, Drug Church, Sweet Pill, From Indian Lakes, Pool Kids, Vs Self, Home Is Where, Form Of Rocket, Recover, Worlds Worst, Hello Mary, Bug Bath, Rocket, Phony, and Boyfriend Sushi Town.