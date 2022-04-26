All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Fontaines DC — Skinty Fia This week marked the release of Skinty Fia, the anticipated third studio album by Dublin’s Fontaines DC. At times haunting and propulsive, Fontaines DC proves the post-punk genre is still alive, packing radically honest lyrics and unsettling instrumentals into an inventive 10-track effort. Spiritualized — Everything Was Beautiful Though they’ve been making music for over three decades now, Spiritualized are still in their prime with the new album Everything Was Beautiful. The space rock LP calls back to the band’s early days, mixing experimental soundscapes with tender lyrics that built to a wall of psychedelic melodies on tracks like “Always Together With You” and “I’m Coming Home Again.”

Hatchie — Giving The World Away Australian dream-pop artist Hatchie displays her refined confidence on her sophomore album Giving The World Away. The LP drifts between gauzy chords and airy synths, proving Hatchie writes more than love songs; contemplating on aging, second chances, and dependency in 12 reflective, at times dance-leaning tracks. Kate Bollinger — Look At It In The Light This week also graced us with Kate Bollinger’s effortlessly charming EP Look At It In The Light, her first project since 2020’s independently released EP A World Becomes A Sound. On her new effort, Bollinger leans into her lingering, breezy melodies with pensive songs like “Connecting Dots” and upbeat tunes like “Who Am I But Someone.”

Soccer Mommy — “Unholy Affliction” Soccer Mommy has started rolling out new singles ahead of her upcoming third studio album Sometimes, Forever. Her latest, “Unholy Affliction,” is one of her most experimental to date, featuring buzzing synths and a deadpan lyrical delivery that marks one of her grittiest songs to date. “‘Unholy’ was really fun in the studio because the end result was totally different from what we expected,” Soccer Mommy said about the single. Bartees Strange — “Cosigns” This week marked a new era of music for breakout Philly artists Bartees Strange. His new track “Cosigns” officially heralds his new album Farm To Table and leans into his genre-bending sound. Mixing auto-tuned raps and a hard-hitting breakdown of electric guitars, “Cosigns” points to an inventive sophomore effort.

The Smile — “Free In The Knowledge” The Smile, the new group consisting of Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood alongside Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner, has been dropping a number of enticing singles ahead of their debut release as a group, A Light For Attracting Attention. The latest song, “Free In The Knowledge,” is their most subdued song yet. Featuring an orchestral arrangement and Yorke’s vocals at the forefront, “Free In The Knowledge” is a beautiful and moving ballad. The Wonder Years — “Oldest Daughter” Philadelphia emo group The Wonder Years, not to be confused with the ’80s sitcom or recent reboot, have been releasing music for over a decade and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. This week, they kicked off a new era of music alongside a nearly sold-out tour with the latest track “Oldest Daughter,” a kinetic and compelling track about coming to the understanding that you can’t save everyone yourself.

Young Guv, James Matthew VII — “Change Your Mind” Prolific songwriter Young Guv announced his upcoming project Guv IV this week with the swirling, melodic tune “Change Your Mind.” Armed with warm tones and a fitting harmonica refrain, the song is Young Guv’s version of a psychedelic lullaby. Momma — “Speeding 72” Duo Momma have proved themselves one to watch with their 2020 debut album Two Of Me. Now gearing up for their sophomore effort Household Name, the band shares the fuzzed-out track “Speeding 72.” In the new track, Momma flexes a catchy guitar riff and references their love of Pavement’s “Gold Soundz” while singing of finding love at a local gig.