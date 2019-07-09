All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Getty/Nathan Bajar/Uproxx

Indie music has grown to include so much. It’s not just music that is released on independent labels, but speaks to an aesthetic that deviates from the norm and follows its own weirdo heart. It can come in the form of rock music, pop, or folk. In a sense, it says as much about the people that are drawn to it as it does about the people that make it.

Every week, Uproxx is rounding up the very best of the indie releases from the past seven days. This week we got another spooky synth-goth soundtrack for Stranger Things 3, outtakes from Florence And The Machine’s Lungs in celebration of its tenth anniversary, and a promising preview of Long Beard’s forthcoming sophomore album.

Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein — Stranger Things 3 (Original Score From The Netflix Series)

Foo Fighters — 00950025

The third season of the acclaimed Netflix series returned last week for its third season, bringing with it a brand new score from Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, who comprise one half of the electronic synthwave band SURVIVE. The success of Stranger Things a few years back launched SURVIVE into the spotlight, landing them spots on festival stages where they refused to play songs from Stranger Things (very frustrating!!). With 41 songs covering only an hour and a half, the third installment of the soundtrack brings all the spooky synth lines we’ve come to expect from Dixon and Stein that perfectly affect the mood of the scenes under which they play. I haven’t been able to watch Stranger Things 3 yet, so PLEASE DON’T SPOIL IT.

Foo Fighters are teasing something. What that something is, I’m not sure. Out of nowhere last week, the band tweeted that they were “[taking] a look in the Foo Files,” and shared a couple of “elusive live tracks” from early in their career, before they were selling out stadiums and arenas around the world. The EP of live tracks, called 00950025 starts with two cuts from the band’s eponymous debut album, which turns 25 next year. Hmm, that’s interesting… the last track on this EP is a live version of “Next Year.” Coincidence? I think not!