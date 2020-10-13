All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

Future Islands – As Long As You Are For their new album, Future Islands put a large emphasis on group collaboration, they told Derrick Rossignol in an interview for Uproxx. During the process, the band made a point to give the project the time and space it needed to come into its own, without the input of producers or the pressure of a looming deadline. The result is one of the most inspired entries into the Future Islands catalogue, an exciting listen from start to finish. The best new indie music directly to your inbox. Sign up for the Indie Mixtape newsletter for weekly recommendations and the latest indie news. Sign Up By submitting my information, I agree to receive personalized updates and marketing messages about Indie Mixtape based on my information, interests, activities, website visits and device data and in accordance with the Privacy Policy . I understand that I can opt-out at any time by emailing privacypolicy@wmg.com Garcia Peoples – Nightcap At Wits’ End While the new album from Garcia Peoples is a little more succinct in its runtime than some previous efforts (no 30-minute songs like there were on 2019’s One Step Behind), Nightcap At Wits’ End does not shy away from experimentation. Each of the album’s twelve tracks exist as an interconnected cyclical arrangement, wherein each song flows into the next. Needless to say, the latest from the prolific psychedelic group is a journey well worth your while.

Mary Lattimore – Silver Ladders Sometimes, you just need the soothing sounds of a harp to decompress. On her new album Silver Ladders, Mary Lattimore is armed with little more than just a harp and a loop pedal, teaming up with Slowdive’s Neil Halstead in the producer’s seat to create ambient soundscapes for a sense of ultimate intentionality and retrospection. Prateek Kuhad – Cold / Mess EP Along with Frank Ocean and Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama’s list of his favorite songs of 2019 featured an unfamiliar name: Indian singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. While he’s not sure how the title track from his new EP caught the ear of the former president, Cold / Mess doubles down on the low-key heartthrob tendencies that caught the attention of his new label Elektra Records and delivers a quiet but impressive collection that will be sure to catch on with American audiences.

Slow Pulp – Moveys Although Moveys is the debut album from Chicago’s Slow Pulp, it boasts the confidence of a veteran band. Perhaps this can be attributed to the massive upheavals the quartet each experienced individually during the album’s writing and production process, but the intensity and exploration that is demonstrated in the band’s fuzzy pop-rock tracks make Moveys one of the most impressive debut albums of 2020. Touche Amore – Lament On their fifth album, the post-hardcore band teamed up with famed metal producer Ross Robinson to craft their most direct and accessible music to date. Lament is an album about the simultaneous appreciation for one’s platform as a performer and discomfort with becoming a source for venting about grief and personal struggles. At just 35 minutes, the album is incredibly intense, poignant, and generally impressive.

Hundredth – Somewhere Nowhere Hundredth is the latest punk band to make the transition to a more hazy, shoegazey sound (see: Title Fight, Turnover). The band’s impressive versatility is on full display throughout Somewhere Nowhere, wherein the band takes on a more indie-pop approach with a sound more evocative of Tame Impala than Converge. Petey – Checkin’ Up On Buds EP On his new EP, released with little fanfare, Petey is “combining elements of emo, electronic, and folk music into a sound that is unmistakably Petey,” according to Derrick Rossignol for Uproxx. Checkin’ Up On Buds only includes four songs, but it sets the bar incredibly high for whatever comes next from the relatively mysterious singer-songwriter.

Michelle – “Unbound” Although Michelle haven’t announced a formal project yet, they have been releasing music consistently since signing to Atlantic Records earlier this year. “Unbound” is the latest, a unique and genuinely exciting indie-pop song that takes on a more danceable, R&B approach than their (also great) previous summery track “Sunshine.” Stevie Nicks – “Show Them The Way” Stevie Nicks is taking full advantage of Fleetwood Mac’s viral moment by releasing “Show Them The Way,” her first new solo single in nearly a decade. Featuring Dave Grohl on drums, the track is distinctly Stevie Nicks, but also takes on a more epic stance as it spans nearly seven minutes and was inspired by poem she wrote after waking up from a dream she had about the 2008 presidential election.

Jeff Tweedy – “Gwendolyn” Ever prolific, Jeff Tweedy is gearing up to release Love Is The King, his latest solo album while his band Wilco takes a short break after 2019’s Ode To Joy. “Gwendolyn” is the third single from the forthcoming effort, a groovy folk-country number featuring Tweedy’s signature hazy vocal and light percussion. “Folk and country type forms being the shapes that come most easily to me in a comforting way,” he said in a statement. Kississippi – “Around Your Room” While Kississippi came up in the underground emo scene, Zoe Reynolds’ ambitions have always laid in spaces far greater than the basement or club. “Around Your Room” is a perfect indication of where Reynolds is planning to take Kississippi on her forthcoming LP, an impressive indie-pop track that at times sounds like like Taylor Swift’s Red. Although there is no official release date, this record is sure to be a game-changer.