The Best Vinyl Releases Of March 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of March below.

Wings — Venus And Mars (50th Anniversary Edition) Paul McCartney made the most of life after The Beatles with Wings, and the band was really hitting its stride by the time they released 1975’s Venus And Mars. The album turns 50 years old this year, so there’s a new vinyl edition that was cut at half speed using a high-resolution transfer of the original master tapes, meaning it sounds terrific. Get it here. Black Sabbath — Paranoid (Reissue) Black Sabbath is coming to an end, but we’ll always have the music. Paranoid is one of the band’s defining releases, of course, and now it sounds better than ever on a new Rhino High Fidelity reissue. Get it here.

Alice Cooper — Love It To Death (Reissue) Alice Cooper also just got the Rhino Hi-Fi treatment with a rerelease of Love It To Death. The album, the band’s third, was a critical one for them, as it was their big breakout after a pair of albums that underwhelmed commercially. Get it here. Ariana Grande — Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead Even with Ariana Grande being primarily in Wicked mode at the moment, she’s still been delivering new music at a solid clip. The deluxe edition of Eternal Sunshine dropped last week, as did a short film and, of course, new vinyl. Get it here.

Eli Roth’s Red Light Disco: Dancefloor Seductions From Italian Sexploitation Cinema Director Eli Roth has a passion for Italian “sexploitation” movies from the ’70s and ’80s, and that applies to the films’ songs that often aren’t available outside of the movies themselves. Well, Roth went ahead, rounded up a bunch of his favorites, and honored the era with a carefully considered new compilation. Get it here. Fleetwood Mac — 1975-1987 Fleetwood Mac had a legendary run in the ’70s and ’80s, highlighted by Fleetwood Mac, Rumours, Tusk, Mirage, and Tango In The Night. Those iconic projects have now all been collected in a box set, that also comes with a clear 12-inch of “Silver Springs” and “Go Your Own Way,” and that’s limited to just 1,000 copies. If you’re missing any of these classics in your collection, this is an ideal way to finish off that period from one of music’s greatest bands. Get it here.

Kraftwerk — Autobahn (50th Anniversary Reissue) Never before has Kraftwerk officially released a picture disc vinyl. Now, though, in celebration of a half-century of Autobahn, it’s gotten a lovely blue picture disc reissue, and the minimal original artwork is a great fit for this format. Get it here. David Bowie — Young Americans (Reissue) It’s also been 50 years since one of Bowie’s biggest classics, Young Americans. You can choose your flavor with this reissue, as there’s a picture disc version, as well as a half-speed mastered LP edition. Get it here.