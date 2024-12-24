Paul McCartney’s 2025 New Year’s Resolution Is ‘To Finish A New Album’

Every one loves a good New Year’s resolution. While most folks will focus on goals that sure themselves (and rightfully so), Sir Paul McCartney is committing to something to behind his longtime fans. Thanks to Martin Scorsese’s latest Disney+ documentary, Beatlemania has returned.

But McCartney still have some solo work for all to enjoy. During a recent exchange with supporters (posted to his website here), Paul McCartney shared that one of his New Year’s Resolution for 2025 is to “finish an album.”

“Do you have any New Year’s resolutions for 2025,” asked the fan.

McCartney replied: “Here’s one: finish an album!”

He went on to explain what has delayed him from releasing a new body of work. “I’ve been working on a lot of songs, and have had to put it to the side because of the tour,” he said. “So, I’m hoping to get back into that and finish up a lot of these songs. So, how’s about that? ‘My New Year’s resolution is to finish a new album!’”

Paul McCartney’s last album, McCartney III, arrived in December 2020. The project topped the UK charts and secured the No. 2 spot in the US.McCartney III also received Grammy nominations for Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song (“Find My Way”).

New year, new McCartney. Fans love the idea of that.