The Best Vinyl Releases Of November 2024

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of November below.

The Beatles — The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono The Beatles packed so much into what ended up being about a decade-long run, and that remains true even if you just count their first few years. The new The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono set illustrates that perfectly, as it includes Meet The Beatles!, The Beatles’ Second Album, A Hard Day’s Night (Original Motion Picture Sound Track), Something New, The Beatles’ Story (2LP), Beatles ’65, and The Early Beatles. This is a quality set, too, as all seven albums are pressed on 180-gram Vinyl LPs analog cut from the original mono masters. Get it here. Jhelisa — Galactic Rush (Reissue) Jhelisa dropped an adventurous cult favorite with her 1994 album Galactic Rush. Whether it’s a favorite or a classic you missed, now’s a good time to scoop this one up, as it just got a half-speed remaster for this new vinyl edition that’s limited to 1,000 pressings. Get it here.

Angelo Badalamenti — Music For Film And Television (Reissue) The late Angelo Badalamenti, the Grammy-winning composer best known for his work with David Lynch, had quite the career, and it was celebrated on the 2010 compilation Music For Film And Television. Now, the project, which features work from Twin Peaks and more, is available on vinyl for the first time. If anything gets you out of the house for Record Store Day, this might be it. Get it here. Tegan And Sara — So Jealous (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Another great RSD offering, 2004’s So Jealous was a breakthrough release for Tegan And Sara, and this year, it turns 20. To mark the occasion, the sisters have reissued the project on a limited-edition anniversary vinyl release, which includes a second LP featuring demos from the era. Get it here.

Bush — Sixteen Stone (Reissue) Bush’s “Glycerine” remains one of the most iconic rock songs of the ’90s, and the beloved album it comes from, Sixteen Stone, is getting quite the 30th anniversary celebration: Bush has reissued the album in six distinct color variations. Get it here. George Harrison — Living In The Material World (Reissue) The Beatles were The Beatles, but the band members all crushed it in their post-band solo careers, too. George Harrison’s Living In The Material World was a particular highlight of the immediate post-Beatles era, and now there’s a super deluxe edition that comes with 2 CDs, 2 LPs, previously unreleased recordings, a 60-page booklet, and other goodies. There are also less intense (and space-demanding) versions for more modest budgets. Get it here.

TV On The Radio — Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes (20th Anniversary Edition) TV On The Radio’s journey to becoming indie favorites started with their 2004 debut album, Desperate Youth, Blood Thirsty Babes. It’s a record that has aged well, especially with the new anniversary edition that comes with five bonus tracks, two of which are previously unreleased. Get it here. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross — Challengers: Original Score To The Film Challengers was one of 2024’s more attention-grabbing films, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross played a part by providing the score. Featuring impactful electronic and techno music, the score amps the film’s excitement up in a way only Reznor and Ross can. The Nine Inch Nails pair have really perfected their work in film over the last couple dacades, and Challengers is some of their best score-work yet. Get it here.

Spoon — They Want My Soul: Deluxe More Soul Edition Spoon have been chugging along and kicking ass for a while now, and a highlight of their run is 2014’s They Want My Soul, which has now gotten the anniversary reissue treatment. Aside from the original album, this version also comes with 11 demos and alternate versions, the majority of which are previously unreleased. Get it here. Alvvays — Alvvays (Reissue) Alvvays’ beloved self-titled album turned a decade old this summer, and the distinctive, career-launching project has gotten a gorgeous-looking vinyl reissue that comes with the vinyl-only bonus track “Underneath Us.” Get it here.

Neon Indian — Psychic Chasms (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) Vinyl Me, Please are among the best when it comes to coming up with vinyl colors that complement the album cover art. They’ve done it again with a new Neon Indian reissue, which is pressed on “Mind, Drips” vinyl and comes with an art print by Alicia Scardetta. This record, one of the pillars of chillwave, has been out of print for a while, so rejoice in its return. Get it here. Major Lazer — Guns Don’t Kill People… Lazers Do (15th Anniversary Edition) 15 years ago, Major Lazer dropped their debut album Guns Don’t Kill People… Lazers Do. That was also the last time the album was pressed on vinyl, but that changes now as the project has been reissued to mark the anniversary. Diplo’s legacy sure has grown in the years since this, but revisit when he was one of the buzziest producers around. Get it here.