The Beatles released “Blackbird” in 1968. Thirteen years later, Beyoncé was born (thank God), and roughly 42 years later, Beyoncé will release a cover of “Blackbird,” which is listed as “Blackbiird” on her Cowboy Carter tracklist . The highly anticipated country album is due out on Friday, March 29, serving as her Renaissance “ Act II .” Cowboy Carter also finds Beyoncé covering Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” and welcoming Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, and Shaboozey as featured artists.

The Meaning Behind The Beatles’ “Blackbird,” Which Beyoncé Covers On Cowboy Carter

In 2018, Sir Paul McCartney explained to GQ how and why he wrote “Blackbird,” as excerpted below:

“I was sitting around with my acoustic guitar, and I’d heard about the civil rights troubles that were happening in the ’60s, in Alabama, Mississippi, [and] Little Rock, in particular, so that was in my mind, and I just thought it’d be really good if I could write something that if it ever reached any of the people going through those problems, it might give ’em a little bit of hope. So, I wrote ‘Blackbird.’ And in England, a bird is a girl, so I was thinking of a Black girl going through this, you know, now is your time to arise, set yourself free, and take these broken wings. One of the nice things about music is that you know that a lot of people listening to you are going to take seriously what you are saying in the song. So, I’m very proud of the fact that The Beatles’ output is always really pretty positive.”

In 2016, McCartney met Thelma Mothershed Wair and Elizabeth Eckford, two Little Rock Nine members who attended his concert in Little Rock, Arkansas, as relayed by Rolling Stone at the time. McCartney posted a photo alongside them and wrote, “Incredible to meet two of the Little Rock Nine—pioneers of the civil rights movement and inspiration for ‘Blackbird.'”

Cowboy Carter is out 3/29 via Parkwood/Columbia. Find more information here.