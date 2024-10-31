The Best Vinyl Releases Of October 2024

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of October below.

Weezer — Blue Album 30th Anniversary Edition Weezer is celebrating three decades of their iconic debut album this year, and they’re doing it big. A new anniversary reissue of the album is packed with goodies, including newly released archival recordings, all in a massive box set that has four LPs, a 10-inch vinyl, and a 7-inch vinyl. Many of the formats, including the box set wrapped in a sweater and the zoetrope edition have sold out already sold out, but the half-speed remaster is still available for pre-order online, or you can head to your local record store starting on 11/1 to see what they have. Get it here. Utah Saints — Utah Saints (Reissue) Utah Saints, pioneers in the UK electronic scene, released their self-titled debut album 30 years ago now, so they’re giving it a big, fancy reissue to mark the occasion. The rerelease has been remastered and extended with rare cuts and remixes from folks like David Morales, CJ Bolland, and Andrew Weatherall, all housed in “special limited edition mirror board packaging.” Get it here.

Jimmy Eat World — Futures: Phoenix Sessions and Surviving: Phoenix Sessions Jimmy Eat World performed their classic album Futures in full earlier this month, and that’s because the album just turned 20 years old. The group has also unveiled an anniversary vinyl in honor of the project (and of Surviving), which is taken from the band’s 2021 livestream event, during which they played the album. Get it here. Girls — Album (Reissue); Father, Son, Holy Ghost (Reissue); and Broken Dreams Club (Reissue) Girls had a strong run from 2007 to 2012, and now that era is being immortalized: They released two albums — Album and Father, Song, Holy Ghost — and an EP — Broken Dreams Club— and they’ve all gotten vinyl reissues. This is the first time the albums have been pressed since their initial releases. And, if you want to see what Christopher Owens is up to now, he just dropped his latest, I Wanna Run Barefoot Through Your Hair, which is also available on vinyl now. Get it here.

MF DOOM — MM..FOOD (20th Anniversary Edition) MF DOOM’s legacy continues to grow (even, unintentionally, in the realm of popcorn buckets), and part of that legacy, 2004’s MM..FOOD, is getting some love on its 20th anniversary. The new anniversary edition, available in vinyl and digital editions, comes with new artwork by Sam Rodriguez. Get it here. Green Day — American Idiot (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) American Idiot was a massive album back in its day… era-defining, even. That was somehow 20 years ago now, and Green Day is giving the album the love it deserves with a significant new reissue, an 8LP (and 2-Blu-ray) box set that has previously unreleased demos, rare B-sides, bonus songs, and unreleased live recordings. Get it here.

Neil Young — Freedom (Reissue), Ragged Glory (Reissue), Weld (Reissue), and Arc (Reissue) Last year, Young re-released four beloved albums from the late ’80s and early ’90s as Official Release Series Volume 5, but now he has made all of those albums available independent of the collection. The box set marked the first time these albums were remastered for vinyl, so this is the best these albums have ever sounded in this medium. Get it here. George Michael — Careless Whisper EP “Careless Whisper” is one of the more iconic songs ever, so fans are in for a treat with this one: It’s the song’s 40th anniversary, so there’s a new EP celebrating it, and it includes a previously unreleased live recording of the classic. Get it here.

Bronski Beat — The Age Of Consent (40th Anniversary Edition “Smalltown Boy” has been dubbed one of the best dance songs ever, and the album it comes from, Bronski Beat’s The Age Of Consent, is now 40 years old. There are a few new editions out now in light of this, including a 2LP version that also features the follow-up remix album, Hundreds & Thousands. Get it here. Jackson 5 — Third Album (Reissue) Motown has been on a tear reissuing a bunch of albums from their classic catalog, and of course the Jackson 5 are part of the proceedings. Among the October offerings is Third Album, home of the iconic hit “I’ll Be There.” They also offered up new pressings of The Supremes’ A Bit Of Liverpool (Mono edition) and The Temptations’ Sky’s the Limit, continuing a run to get some of the best music ever created in fresh circulation. Get it here.