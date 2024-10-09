Green Day‘s Dookie, the highest-selling album named after another word for “poop,” turned 30 years old this year. To celebrate the milestone, the punk band is re-releasing the album on… Big Mouth Billy Bass.

Green Day collaborated with art studio Brain on Dookie Demastered, which puts the songs from the original album on “15 obscure, obsolete, and otherwise inconvenient limited-edition formats,” according to a press release. Finally, you can listen to Dookie on a floppy disk, an answering machine, annoying talking bear Teddy Ruxpin, and the equally irritating singing fish. But that’s the point: “It’s Dookie, the way it was never meant to be heard.”

All 15 formats can be played at Dookie Demastered, where you can also enter a drawing for a chance to buy the album.

Green Day recently wrapped up the North American dates for The Saviors Tour, where they played American Idiot and Dookie front to back, but they’ll return to the road for the international leg soon.

Below, you can find the tracklist and the format each song is available on.