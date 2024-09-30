The Best Vinyl Releases Of September 2024

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of September below.

Perfume Genius — Too Bright (Reissue) Perfume Genius just wrapped up a brief tour, and the occasion was the anniversary of his beloved album Too Bright. He just dropped a vinyl reissue, pressed on a special edition crystal-clear LP, while the project’s streaming edition got three new bonus tracks. Get it here. Built To Spill — There’s Nothing Wrong With Love (Reissue) There’s Nothing Wrong With Love is now 30 years old. Built To Spill is celebrating their classic second album with a new vinyl pressing, on “Up Records Blue” vinyl. Like Perfume Genius, Built To Spill also just wrapped up an anniversary tour in celebration of the album. Get it here.

Schoolboy Q — Oxymoron (10th Anniversary Edition) Schoolboy made his major-label debut with 2014’s Oxymoron, so it’s a major release in his discography. He’s marking the occasion with a new 10th anniversary edition, which comes in exclusive clear and silver vinyl versions that are only at Target. But we particularly love the picture disc double-vinyl offerings, which feature Q’s face both masked up and clean shaven. This is a landmark album and essential to any collection. Get it here. Bob Dylan And The Band — The 1974 Live Recordings Uproxx’s Steven Hyden wrote of the expansive new Bob Dylan box set, “A sprawling data dump of music, The 1974 Live Recordings collects every known professionally recorded show from the tour, amounting to 431 tracks (all but 14 never before released) spread across 27 discs. This mountain of material attempts to make a small but nevertheless crucial point: The ’74 Tour represented a fascinating crossroads for the musicians in the spotlight. For Dylan, it marked a return to live performance after an extended hiatus, and the beginning of perhaps the most rigorous year-in and year-out tour schedule for any rock star in the past 50 years.” Get it here.

Madonna — Like A Prayer (The Silver Collection) Like A Prayer is iconic, even still as the crucial release celebrates its 35th anniversary. As part of Madonna’s “Silver Collection” of reissues, Like A Prayer is now available in a limited-edition edition opaque-silver vinyl release. If you order through Rhino.com or Madonna.com, it even comes with an exclusive poster of the black-and-white photo from the album’s back cover. Get it here. 10,000 Maniacs — MTV Unplugged (Expanded Edition) MTV Unplugged was an institution in its time, and 10,000 Maniacs had one of the more memorable appearances back in the ’90s. Now, that performance, including three tracks that didn’t make the original release, have been pressed on vinyl for the first time ever. For many, it was their introduction the the Bruce Springsteen/Patti Smith classic “Because The Night,” while also help solidify Natalie Merchant as a star before she launched her solo career. Get it here.

Cass McCombs — Not The Way EP (Reissue), A (Reissue), and Prefection (Reissue) For McCombs, it all started with three releases: Not The Way EP, A, and Prefection. Now that the projects are all hovering around 20 years old, they’ve gotten a fresh reissue. This marks the first time these projects are back in print since their original release in the early 2000s. Get it here. Marvin Gaye — In The Groove (Reissue) Motown has been crushing it with the monthly series of reissues that has been underway over the past few months. Among September’s offerings is Marvin Gaye’s In The Groove, featuring the iconic single “I Heard It Through The Grapevine.” Other highlights for the month include a Mono edition of Meet the Temptations and The Supremes’ Love Child. Get it here.

The Get Up Kids — Something To Write Home About (25th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) Something To Write Home About is among the more iconic emo albums, and now it has gotten the reissue it deserves on its 25th anniversary. This edition is remastered and expanded, as it comes with a bunch of demos, including original four-track acoustic recordings by Matt Pryor. Get it here. Gus Cannon — Walk Right In (Vinyl Me, Please Reissue) Cannon is an icon of American roots music, and Vinyl Me, Please is honoring that with a reissue of 1963’s Walk Right In. The album’s original release was just a run of 500 copies, but now it’s been lovingly remastered for a new generation to enjoy. Get it here.