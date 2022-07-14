The Beths are releasing Expert In A Dying Field later this year, and today they’ve unveiled the resonant title track. “Expert In A Dying Field” is a tame earworm with Elizabeth Stokes’s soaring, gentle vocals as the centerpiece as she sings inquisitive contemplations: “Can we erase our history?”

“I really do believe that love is learned over time,” explains Stokes in a statement. “In the course of knowing a person, you accumulate so much information: their favorite movies, how they take their tea, how to make them laugh, how that makes you feel. And when relationships between people change, or end, all that knowledge doesn’t just disappear. The phrase ‘Expert in a Dying Field’ had been floating around my head for a few years, I was glad to finally capture it when writing this tune.”

“Expert In A Dying Field” is slower than their last single “Silence Is Golden,” which Stokes explained was a “song is about stress and anxiety manifesting as an intolerance to noise.” These singles follow February’s release of “A Real Thing,” an energetic one-off song.

Watch the video for “Expert In A Dying Field” above.

Expert In A Dying Field is out 9/16 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.