The opportunity is here if you’ve ever been interested in becoming a professional songwriter, or at least if you’re looking to see how the sausage is made. Today (November 14), Big Thief’s Adrianne Lenker announced an educational partnership with the School Of Song.

Lenker’s passion for arts education has shown up in Big Thief’s youth outreach work while touring. So, beginning at the top of 2024, Lenker will take that love to another level. The singer will be the head instructor for a virtual songwriting workshop for four consecutive Sundays in January. Each class session (on January 7, 14, 21, and 28) will be split into two lectures for each coast (11 a.m. PT and 6 p.m. ET). Participants will connect to the lecture via Zoom. For those unable to attend the live session, recorded lectures will be shared later.

The course description reads: “Students will begin with the understanding that songs emerge from an ever-mysterious source within us – their subconscious, their inner child, magic, the universe. The primary task of songwriters is to ensure this source remains unblocked and unhindered. This workshop will cover how Adrianne navigates this unblocking process throughout all facets of life to get back to the place where songs come from. Throughout the workshop, students will learn to write lyrics that highlight the beauty and magic often overlooked in our daily existence, revealing the depth that lies beneath the veneer of the mundane.”

Lenker’s virtual songwriting workshop with School Of Song begins on January 7 and the course costs $160. Registration is open now. Gift cards for the course are also available for purchase. Find more information here.