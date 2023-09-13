Big Thief and its members seemingly can’t stop releasing music and that’s not a habit they curbed today (September 13) with the release of a new single, “Born For Loving You.” The mid-tempo, country-inspired song features Adrianne Lenker singing about an ever-present and enduring love.

The song, paired with the recent “Vampire Empire,” will be released on a limited 7-inch vinyl on October 20 via 4AD. That can be pre-ordered here.

The band has had the song in their live setlists since earlier this year, and after a March performance, Lenker explained of the song’s origins, saying, “That was a mishear. I heard a lyric in a song that was like, ‘I’m falling in love with you,’ or something, and I was like, ‘Did they say that I was born in love with you?’ And then of course… of course there’s other songs with ‘born for loving you,’ but… then I was also very inspired in Florida by the pop-country coming out of the trucks that are parked on the beach.”

The song follows the group’s 2022 album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, as well as Buck Meek’s solo album Haunted Mountain that was just released in August.

Meek recently told Uproxx’s Steven Hyden of what’s next for Big Thief, “The thing about making records is, we really don’t know until we’re there. I will say we have lots of ideas and we’re always working on new songs, especially on the road. […] But the truth is, even we don’t know what’s going to happen. We have all kinds of plans, we have all kinds of ideas, but we don’t know what’s going to happen until we’re actually in the room recording.

Listen to “Born For Loving You” above.