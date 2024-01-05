Last August, Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek released his third solo album, Haunted Mountain, giving Uproxx’s Steven Hyden no choice but to include it on his “Favorite Music Of August 2023” list. Luckily for anyone who loved Haunted Mountain as much as Hyden did, Buck Meek has released two stray singles, “Cuero Dudes” and “Beauty Opens Doors,” “recorded during the making of Haunted Mountain that didn’t end up on the record,” as the singer-songwriter explained on Instagram.

Meek’s Instagram caption also broke down the verses — or, as the chorus puts it, “Too many stories” — of “Cuero Dudes,” a song that fills five minutes with Meek’s signature folky charm.

“story #1 is made up, story #2 is a true story Grey Gersten told me about Michael Hurley singing hog songs to summon a taxidermied hog head to dance, and story #3 is my grandfather’s earliest memory,” Meek wrote. “his mother put him on her back and climbed out of a second floor window and down a rose trellis with the thorns cutting her skin as they escaped Houston for Louisiana. i’d like to keep writing verses for this song for the rest of my life.”

He continued, “‘Beauty Opens Doors’ was written as an assignment for @lomelda’s @school_of_song workshop, as another attempt at understanding the work of love. what is beauty? maybe truth and humility.”

Watch the “Cuero Dudes” video above, and listen to “Beauty Opens Doors” and check out Meek’s upcoming US tour dates below.

01/17 — San Diego, CA @ Casbah

01/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell

01/19 — San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

01/20 — Healdsburg, CA @ Little Saint

01/22 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/23 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

01/25 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux

01/26 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

01/27 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

01/29 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Resonant Head

01/30 — Dallas, TX @ Sons of Herman Hall

01/31 — Austin, TX @ Sagebrush

02/02 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

02/03 — Flagstaff, AZ @ Yucca North

02/04 — Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

05/16 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

05/17 — Somerville, MA @ The Crystal Ballroom

05/18 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Showcase

05/21 — Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmont

05/22 — Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

05/23 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/24 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/25 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

05/26 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

05/28 — Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room at Third Man Records

05/29 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

05/30 — Durham, NC @ Motorco

05/31 — Washington, DC @ Atlantis