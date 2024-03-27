Hot of the premiere of her new sapphic film, Love Lies Bleeding, Kristen Stewart celebrated with Seth Meyers. In a special episode of Seth Meyer’s Day Drinking series, Meyers and Stewart paid a visit to Boxers, an iconic gay New York City watering hole.

“I put a lot of work in at bars,” said Stewart to a bartending Meyers, “But I’ve never been paid for it.”

During the segment, the two asked each other the burning questions, one of which, asking Stewart who she’d never work with again. Evidently, she has nothing but love for her past castmates, and there’s no one on her personal blacklist. “I’m not that much of a little b*tch,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Stewart, reading from a card, asked Meyers, “When was the last time you sh*t” your pants?”

Surprisingly, Meyers’ most recent little accident wasn’t too long ago.

“I went for a run during the pandemic…and I didn’t make it,” said Meyers. He continued, sharing how by the time he returned home, his kids were waiting for him at the door.

“I believe I screamed ‘Get them out of there!,” said Meyers. While this story might be embarrassing to admit, it proved rather cathartic for Meyers.

“It was nice that I shared this with you,” said Meyers.

“You’re a good dude for saying that,” said Stewart.

You can watch the full video above.