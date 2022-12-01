Former US President Bill Clinton joined the widespread chorus honoring Christine McVie after her passing on Wednesday, November 30. The former Fleetwood Mac member’s family confirmed the 79-year-old’s death in a statement posted to her social accounts, noting McVie died “following a short illness” at the hospital and surrounded by her family. No further details about her cause of death have been given.

“I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie,” Clinton tweeted Wednesday night. “‘Don’t Stop’ was my ’92 campaign theme song — it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her.”

The tweet included a one-minute video of footage from Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign. “The tradition of a presidential campaign song dates back to 1800, when John Adams supporters sang the tune ‘Liberty And Adams,'” the video’s captions read. “[‘Don’t Stop’] had reached #3 on the pop charts in 1977 and appealed to Clinton’s baby boomer demographic. After breaking up in 1987, the original Fleetwood Mac lineup reunited for one night, to perform ‘Don’t Stop’ at Clinton’s 1993 Inaugural Gala. ‘Don’t Stop’ became indelibly linked with Clinton, playing at his rally and convention appearances in the years following his presidency.”

McVie joined Fleetwood Mac as its first female vocalist in 1970 and retired from the iconic British-American band in 1998. She had married bassist John McVie in 1968. They divorced in 1976. She retired from Fleetwood Mac in 1998, the same year the band was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, but she returned in 2014 to tour.

Stevie Nicks, who joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975, also publicly grieved McVie with a handwritten note.