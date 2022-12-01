Christine McVie died yesterday (November 30) at 79 years old. A statement posted to her social media accounts confirmed that the longtime Fleetwood Mac member “passed away peacefully at hospital […] following a short illness.” No further details about the circumstances surrounding her death have been shared. Fleetwood Mac also posted a statement, and tributes for McVie trickled out throughout the day.

Stevie Nicks’ tribute was especially heartbreaking. She shared a handwritten note to her Instagram and Twitter accounts, including lyrics from Haim’s “Hallelujah”:

“A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away. I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London — but we were told to wait. So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I’m singing it to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day. (Written by the Ladies Haim) It’s all I can do now…”

Nicks wrote out the third verse and chorus and ended the heartbreaking letter with, “See you on the other side, My Love. Don’t forget about me.”

Haim commented on the Instagram post, “rip beautiful songbird [heart emojis] we love u stevie.” The four-time Grammy nominees also dedicated an Instagram post to McVie’s passing:

“We write this with tears in our eyes and all over our faces,” Haim’s caption reads. “The sisterhood Stevie and Christine had was so vital to us growing up. Seeing two strong women support each other in our favorite band has had such a huge impact on us throughout our lives. From playing ‘Say That You Love Me’ in Rockinhaim since 1999 to seeing Christine sing ‘Over My Head’ live in 2015, she has been a constant inspiration. RIP beautiful songbird [heart emojis].”

McVie became Fleetwood Mac’s first female vocalist in 1970, and Nicks joined the iconic band in 1975.