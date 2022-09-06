Ahead of her upcoming 10th album, Fossora, Björk has shared the album’s first song, “Atopos.” Over ominous horns, thumping drums, and haunting strings, the Icelandic pop star longs for connection, warning us that avoidance will only lead to our downfall.

“If we don’t grow outwards towards love / We’ll implode inwards towards destruction / If my plant doesn’t reach towards you / There’s internal erosion towards all / Pursuing the light too hard is a form of hiding,” she sings.

In the accompanying video, directed by Viðar Logi, Björk is seen dancing in a jungle, dressed as a mushroom, joined by several other instrumentalists as they engage in fungal festivities.

In an Instagram post, Björk revealed that while the shoot for “Atopos” was rather tough, she and Logi were up for the challenge.

“Thanks for all your [joyous] celebratory energy and for being up for taking on all the challenges i threw at you !!,” said Björk in the post’s caption. “You transformed all of them into a Viðar Logi vision, I couldn´t possibly have had a better visual partner in the pandemic.”

Further into the post, she teased more collaborative projects, which we will see throughout the Fossora era.

“I can´t believe the amount of things we´ve done in the last 3 years!!,” she said. “Can´t wait to share it with the world!!”

Check out “Atopos” above.

Fossora is out 9/30 via One Little Independent. Pre-save it here.