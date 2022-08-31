Björk is set to release her first album in five years next month. The titled of her 10th album, Fossora, refers to a word she created — a feminized version of the word “fossore,’ which is a Latin word meaning “digger, ditcher, or delver.”

Earlier today, the Icelandic pop star took to Instagram to reveal the album’s cover and release date, while also explaining how the record came together.

“Each album always starts with a feeling that i try to shape into sound,” she said in a caption. “This time around, the feeling was landing (after my last album, Utopia, which was all island in the clouds element air and no bass) on the earth and digging my feet into the ground.”

She continued, revealing that being home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to write, produce, and record music.

“It was also woven into how I experienced the ‘now,'” she said. “This time around 7 billion of us did it together, nesting in our homes quarantining, being long enough in one place that we shot down roots.”

Elsewhere, she explained that the album is sonically “about bass” and will feature “six bass clarinets and punchy sub.” She also revealed she collaborated with Serpentwithfeet.

Check out the cover art above.

Fossora is out 9/30 via One Little Independent. Pre-save it here.