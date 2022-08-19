In 2017, Björk released the album Utopia, and now she has announced the follow-up LP Fossora. In a new interview with The Guardian, she spoke about the record, mentioning it features Serpentwithfeet and vocals from her son.

Fossora, she said, is for “people who are making clubs in their living room.” She talked about her video call with Ican Harem and DJ Kasimyn, on which she told them she was making her “mushroom album.” She continued: “It’s like digging a hole in the ground. This time around, I’m living with moles and really grounding myself. I don’t know if that’s too farfetched for you guys, but I have to speak in this sort of music lingo.’ And they were like: ‘Oh, it’s funny you say that, but last week we took some gamelan drums and dug them in the ground and played them there and recorded it. So, yes, we know what you mean.’”

Earlier this year, Björk went out on the Cornucopia tour, bringing her experimental, theatrical live production to California. “I wrote áróra on sibelius software I got in 1999 and fell in love with and have used ever since,” she wrote at the time. “I am excited to have the original harp arrangement played by both harp and 32 string players in pizzicato.