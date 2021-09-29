Blackstarkids are one of the most exciting new bands doing it at the moment; even Beabadoobee thinks so. Off the strength of their 2020 release, Whatever Man, the rising indie star tapped them to open for her on tour, and even though that project is barely a year old, they’re already gearing up for a follow up. Puppies Forever is their official debut album with Dirty Hit, and is slated for release this fall.

They’ve already shared a few new singles from the album, “Juno” and “Fight Club,” and last week they shared the new single “ACAB” which echoes the protest cry “All Cops Are Bastards.” It’s pretty explanatory, frankly. Now, they’ve dropped the video for the track, which traces a throughline from the training of cops on the basics of how to arrest, to an arrest of one of the band members, while another group starts filming.

For most of the video the band sing from behind bars already, but occasionally they’re shown breaking into the police academy room and wreaking havoc. But with a twist ending that’s pretty optimistic, the video is both an expression of anger and a strong call for reform.

Check out the video above.

Puppies Forever is out 10/15 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.