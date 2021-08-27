In their wildly eclectic music, Blackstarkids manage to weave all the relevant sounds of the last twenty years into one cohesive thought. Hot on the heels of their critically-acclaimed album, Whatever, Man from 2020, the final release in their “black coming of age trilogy,” following up Surf in 2020 and Let’s Play Sports in 2019, the group are now readying yet another new project. Puppies Forever will be released on the UK tastemaker record, Dirty Hit, and serves as the group’s official debut album. The first single introducing their new record, “Juno,” was an upbeat introduction, whereas today’s second single, “Fight Club,” is a little more chaotic.

In the video for the clip, the group spread out in a convenience store, rapping and dancing their way through the visit and marking their territory with plenty of their signature early 2000s pop culture references and spitfire rap verses. Luckily, the song and accompanying video seem to have very little to do with the film of the same name, or any of the rules that the iconic film’s signature anti-hero Tyler Durden purports to live his life by. Puppies Forever will be out later this year, and starting November 1, the band will be on tour as support for label mate Beabadoobee. Check out the new song and video above.