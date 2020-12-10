Blackstarkids may be fresh out of high school, but they’ve already made a name for themselves. Sharing a label with musicians like Beabadoobee and The 1975, the Kansas City trio released their eclectic debut album Whatever, Man back in October. Now, they’re returning to display the intoxicating effects of a budding relationship with their devoted “Tangerine Love” video.

To film the visual, Blackstarkids members The Babe Gabe, TyFaizon, and Deiondre tapped their circle of friends to participate. The vibrant video opens with Ty getting in his feels at a friend’s high school party. Deiondre then takes over, pulling out all of his best moves to serenade his crush from outside her window. The Babe Gabe also joins in, gathering her friends to discuss how the little things are what truly matter in a relationship.

Speaking to Uproxx shortly just ahead of their LP’s release, all three members cited Odd Future as one of their biggest musical inspirations. “Seeing Black kids make that kind of music, it was like, wow. You can really do whatever you want and create whatever sound you want,” The Babe Gabe said. Ty added, “I just liked the creativity and their expression. And of course, the aesthetic that they had and how much music they put out.”

Watch Blackstarkids’ “Tangerine Love” video above.

Whatever, Man is out now via Dirty Hit. Get it here.