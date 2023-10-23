Blink-182, with Tom DeLonge back in the fold, is in the midst of a reunion tour that has run out of North American dates, but which wraps up with some New Zealand shows in March. Since then, though, they released a new album, One More Time…, which they dropped this past Friday. Naturally, fans are wondering if that album will get its own tour.

Now, we know the answer is yes: Today (October 23), the band announced the One More Time Tour. The North American dates start in June 2024 before wrapping up in August. Tickets go on sale on October 27 at 10 a.m. local time, so find more information on the band’s website.

Find Blink-182’s 2024 tour dates below.

02/08/2024 — Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena ^

02/09/2024 — Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena ^

02/11/2024 — Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Centre ^

02/13/2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena ^

02/14/2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena ^

02/16/2024 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena ^

02/17/2024 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena ^

02/19/2024 — Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Centre ^

02/20/2024 — Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Centre ^

02/21/2024 — Brisbane, Australia @ Entertainment Centre ^

02/23/2024 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena ^

02/24/2024 — Sydney, Australia @ Qudos Bank Arena ^

02/26/2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena ^

02/27/2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena ^

02/29/2024 — Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena ^

03/02/2024 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena ^

03/04/2024 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Christchurch Arena ^

03/15-17/2024 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/15-17/2024 — Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

03/22-24/2024 — São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil

03/23-26/2024 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Estereo Picnic

03/27/2024 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos

04/02/2024 — Mexico City, Mexico @ The Sports Palace

04/03/2024 — Mexico City, Mexico @ The Sports Palace

04/05/2024 — Mexico City, Mexico @ The Sports Palace

04/06/2024 — Mexico City, Mexico @ The Sports Palace

06/20/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center !

06/21/2024 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center !

06/24/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center !

06/25/2024 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena !

06/27/2024 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena !

06/30/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park !

07/02/2024 — Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena !

07/03/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena !

07/06/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium !

07/08/2024 — Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center !

07/09/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center !

07/11/2024 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center !

07/13/2024 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center !

07/14/2024 — Quincy, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre !

07/21/2024 — Queens, NY @ Citi Field !

07/23/2024 — Boston, MA @ Fenway Park !

07/24/2024 — Hartford, CT @ The Xfinity Theatre !

07/26/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center !

07/27/2024 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena !

07/29/2024 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena !

07/30/2024 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena !

08/01/2024 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena !

08/02/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse !

08/06/2024 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center !

08/07/2024 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum !

08/09/2024 — Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center !

08/10/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center !

08/12/2024 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena !

08/13/2024 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center !

08/15/2024 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre !$

08/26/2024 — Belfast, Northern Ireland @ SSE Arena %

08/27/2024 — Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham %

08/29/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro %

08/30/2024 — Glasgow, Scotland @ OVO Hydro %

^ with Rise Against

! with Pierce The Veil

$ with Alexisonfire

% with The Story So Far

One More Time… is out now via Columbia Records. Find more information here.