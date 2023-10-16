Last month, Blink-182 surprised fans by announcing they’d be returning with a new album, One More Time… — and it’s dropping quite soon. With just a few more days to go until the rock group returns, some might be wondering what to expect with the record. Here’s everything to know.
Release Date
Blink-182’s new album is set to drop via Columbia this Friday, October 20. Find more information here. It’s been nearly a year since they teased it with their single, “Edging,” but the band dropped the official album reveal during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.
Tracklist
1. “Anthem Part 3”
2. “Dance With Me”
3. “Fell In Love”
4. “Terrified”
5. “One More Time”
6. “More Than You Know”
7. “Turn This Off!”
8. “When We Were Young”
9. “Edging”
10. “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got”
11. “Blink Wave”
12. “Bad News”
13. “Hurt (Interlude)”
14. “Turpentine”
15. “F*ck Face”
16. “Other Side”
17. “Childhood”
Singles
Given that Blink-182 has been leading up to the album’s rollout for a while, there have been a few early singles. Last October, “Edging” was the first preview of the record. Since then, they’ve also shared the title track (and a music video for it), “Dance With Me,” “More Than You Know,” and “Fell In Love.”
Artwork
One More Time…‘s cover artwork is still TBA.
Tour
Blink-182 spent most of this year playing across the globe on a massive tour, given the significance of Tom DeLonge rejoining. They still have a few more dates left over the next few months for fans who might be looking to catch them live.
10/21/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival
02/09/2024 — Perth, Western Australia @ RAC Arena!
02/11/2024 — Adelaide, South Australia @ Entertainment Centre!
02/13/2024 — Melbourne, Victoria @ Rod Laver Arena!
02/16/2024 — Sydney, New South Wales @ Qudos Bank Arena!
02/19/2024 — Brisbane, Queensland @ Entertainment Centre!
02/23/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena!
02/26/2024 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena!
! with Rise Against