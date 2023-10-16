Last month, Blink-182 surprised fans by announcing they’d be returning with a new album, One More Time… — and it’s dropping quite soon. With just a few more days to go until the rock group returns, some might be wondering what to expect with the record. Here’s everything to know.

Release Date Blink-182’s new album is set to drop via Columbia this Friday, October 20. Find more information here. It’s been nearly a year since they teased it with their single, “Edging,” but the band dropped the official album reveal during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. Tracklist 1. “Anthem Part 3”

2. “Dance With Me”

3. “Fell In Love”

4. “Terrified”

5. “One More Time”

6. “More Than You Know”

7. “Turn This Off!”

8. “When We Were Young”

9. “Edging”

10. “You Don’t Know What You’ve Got”

11. “Blink Wave”

12. “Bad News”

13. “Hurt (Interlude)”

14. “Turpentine”

15. “F*ck Face”

16. “Other Side”

17. “Childhood”

Singles Given that Blink-182 has been leading up to the album’s rollout for a while, there have been a few early singles. Last October, “Edging” was the first preview of the record. Since then, they’ve also shared the title track (and a music video for it), “Dance With Me,” “More Than You Know,” and “Fell In Love.” Artwork One More Time…‘s cover artwork is still TBA.