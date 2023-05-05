What Is Blink-182’s Setlist Of Songs For Their 2023 World Tour?

Quite literally, the band (Blink-182) is back together: Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker reunited at Coachella for a glorious reminder of their lasting impact on rock music. However, the music festival was just the tip of the iceberg. Following a delay due to Barker’s finger injury, which required surgery, last night (May 4), the group finally kicked off their monumental world tour in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Given the fact that it’s been nearly a decade since their last performance before Coachella, and with the group’s fluctuation, fans were curious as to which songs would make Blink-182’s set of songs for the world tour. Thanks to Setlist.fm, concertgoers now have a better idea of what they can expect when the band heads to the city nearest them. Several fan-favorite songs, including “Adam’s Song,” “Ghost On The Dancefloor,” and “Up All Night,” reentered their setlist, while songs like “Cynical” and “Bored To Death” were first-time live performances with DeLonge.

View the full setlist and remaining tour dates below.

1. “Anthem Part Two”

2. “The Rock Show”

3. “Family Reunion”

4. “Man Overboard”

5. “Feeling This”

6. “Reckless Abandon”

7. “Dysentery Gary”

8. “Up All Night”

9. “Dumpweed”

10. “Edging”

11. “Aliens Exist”

12. “Cynical”

13. “Don’t Leave Me”

14. “Happy Holidays, You Bastard”

15. “Stay Together For The Kids”

16. “Always”

17. “Down”

18. “Bored To Death”

19. “I Miss You”

20. “Adam’s Song”

21. “Ghost On The Dancefloor”

22. “What’s My Age Again?”

23. “First Date”

24. “All The Small Things”

25. “Dammit”

05/04/2023 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center *

05/06/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

05/07/2023 — Chicago, IL @ United Center *

05/09/2023 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

05/11/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

05/12/2023 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

05/15/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

05/16/2023 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse *

05/17/2023 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena *

05/19/2023 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

05/20/2023 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena *

05/21/2023 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

05/23/2023 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena *

05/24/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *

05/26/2023 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena *

05/27/2023 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

05/28/2023 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Adjacent Festival

06/14/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center *

06/16/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *

06/17/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium *

06/19/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

06/20/2023 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena *

06/22/2023 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center *

06/23/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center *

06/25/2023 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena *

06/27/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *

06/29/2023 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place *

06/30/2023 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome *

07/03/2023 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena *

07/05/2023 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center *

07/07/2023 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center *

07/08/2023 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center *

07/10/2023 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena *

07/11/2023 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena *

07/13/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena *

07/14/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center *

07/16/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *

09/01/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

09/02/2023 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro ^

09/04/2023 — Belfast, UK @ SSE Arena ^

09/05/2023 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena ^

09/08/2023 — Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis ^

09/09/2023 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena ^

09/12/2023 — Copenhagen, DK @ Royal Arena ^

09/13/2023 — Stockholm, SE @ Avicii Arena ^

09/14/2023 — Oslo, NO @ Spektrum ^

09/16/2023 — Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

09/17/2023 — Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena ^

09/19/2023 — Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena ^

09/20/2023 — Vienna, AT @ Stadthalle ^

10/02/2023 — Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena ^

10/03/2023 — Madrid, ES @ Wizink Centre ^

10/04/2023 — Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi ^

10/06/2023 — Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena ^

10/08/2023 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome ^

10/09/2023 — Paris, FR @ Accor Arena ^

10/11/2023 — London, UK @ The O2 ^

10/12/2023 — London, UK @ The O2 ^

10/14/2023 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena ^

10/15/2023 — Manchester, UK @ AO Arena ^

10/21/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

10/22/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ When We Were Young Festival

02/06/2024 — Perth, AU @ RAC Arena !

02/09/2024 — Perth, AU @ RAC Arena !

02/11/2024 — Adelaide, AU @ Entertainment Centre!

02/13/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena !

02/14/2024 — Melbourne, AU @ Rod Laver Arena !

02/16/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena !

02/17/2024 — Sydney, AU @ Qudos Bank Arena !

02/19/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre !

02/20/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre !

02/21/2024 — Brisbane, AU @ Entertainment Centre !

02/23/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena !

02/24/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena !

02/26/2024 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena !

02/27/2024 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena !

03/01/2024 — Auckland, NZ @ Spark Arena !

03/04/2024 — Christchurch, NZ @ Christchurch Arena !

* with Turnstile

^ with The Story So Far

! with Rise Against

Blink-182 is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.