Blink-182 is continuing to tease a potential comeback in the near future. Last week, the band cleared their Instagram page of all its photos. The band’s website also appears to be under construction. Today, posters have appeared in Los Angeles and New York City, hinting that new music from the band may be imminent.

The posters feature a large headline reading “182 Industries,” with a subheading, “Edging Services Worldwide.” Underneath is a tagline that reads, “Your Future Is C*mming…In The Blink Of An Eye”

.@Blink182 seems ready to make a comeback as mysterious posters have been popping up worldwide in places such as NYC & Los Angeles. This follows after the band have wiped their Instagram feed & their official website is under construction. pic.twitter.com/QEoGpUWQRC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 11, 2022

Last year, Hoppus was diagnosed with stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. In an interview with People, Hoppus revealed that his Blink-182 bandmates Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker visit in his home shortly before he began chemotherapy treatments.

“It was the first time that all three of us were in the same room in like five years,” Hoppus said. “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

Elsewhere in the interview, he shared that he is on board to join Blink-182 for a new era.

“I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is,” he said. “I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.”