Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus had a major health scare in June 2021… or rather, that’s when he first made the world aware of it, revealing he had been diagnosed with cancer. Things went well on that front, though, as that September, he announced he was cancer-free.

Shortly after that, he gave his first post-cancer performance, joining Travis Barker on a livestream show. Now, Hoppus has taken the stage in front of a live audience for the first time since January 2020 by popping up at a Beauty School Dropout concert.

Last night Mark joined @bsd_wav on stage to perform ALMOST FAMOUS, their brand new song he’s featured on. This was Mark’s first live show since January 2020! 🤘 ALMOST FAMOUS is part of “We Made Plans & God Laughed”, BSD’s debut album that came out today. 🎥: @famous_burro pic.twitter.com/U3FaFwWULi — blink-182 Italia (@blink182italia) August 18, 2022

Hoppus features on “Almost Famous,” a new song from the SoCal band from their just-released debut album, We Made Plans & God Laughed. So, he joined them for a live performance of the track yesterday (August 18).

Meanwhile, Hoppus recently hinted at a potential Blink-182 reunion with Tom DeLonge, saying, “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is. I’m hopeful for the future. I’m just damn glad to be here.” He also noted of the members’ relationships with each other, “It’s actually better than it used to be. There was no agenda. There were no lingering grudges. It felt very back to what it should be: three friends sitting in a room.”

Watch Hoppus perform with Beauty School Dropout above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.