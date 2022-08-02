For years now, fans have wondered when/if Tom DeLonge would rejoin Blink-182 after leaving the band in 2015. Things on that front got pretty intense recently, when DeLonge may have hinted that a reunion was imminent or even had already started. Now, Mark Hoppus, somebody who’s actually officially in the band at the moment, has addressed the rumors.

As NME notes, Hoppus took to his Discord server yesterday to celebrate 30 years of Blink-182, as the group formed on August 1, 1992. Naturally, fans asked about the DeLonge rumors and Hoppus responded, “There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is thirty years of blink-182!” He added in another message, “If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official blink-182 outlets. Not teased on a radio station like ‘tune in for a major announcement…Tom tagged Mark in a photo from two decades ago.’”

This all comes after Matt Skiba, who replaced DeLonge in the band upon his departure, declared he’s not sure about his status in the group, responding to a fan asking him about it, ““your guess is as good as mine. Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time w @blink182. We shall see… [heart emoji].”

