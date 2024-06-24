The story of Blink-182 can’t be told without mentioning the side projects. There was +44 (featuring Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker), Box Car Racer (Tom DeLonge and Barker), and Angels & Airwaves (DeLonge). Well, Blink honored that history this past weekend by busting out songs from the former two bands live for the first time.

The band performed at Orlando’s Kia Center on June 20 to launch the the One More Time Tour. Per setlist.fm, the setlist saw the band playing (portions of) +44’s “When Your Heart Stops Beating” and Box Car Racer’s “There Is” for the first time as Blink-182.

As for what else made the set, the band drew primarily from their new album One More Time… and their self-titled fifth album. Of course, there was also “Can’t Go Back,” a brand-new song.

Check out the full setlist below.