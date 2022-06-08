While love can move mountains, it can also make one feel like they are on top of one. However, as the old saying goes, “The higher they are, the harder they fall” and lost love can send a person right back to the base in a painful manner. Blondshell, real name Sabrina Teitelbaum, captures this narrative in her debut single “Olympus.”

Blondshell sings with a worn-out, pessimistic tone, conveying the internal turmoil she is facing as an acoustic and electric guitar strum in the background. “I wanna save myself, you’re part of my addiction / I just keep you in the kitchen while I burn.” The record crescendoes in the bridge, with the singer full-on screaming out “I’m afraid of your description that I don’t fit in when I’m faded” before lowering to near a whisper. Blondshell’s self-loathing continues with the line “Hate myself ’cause I always blackout.”

Blondshell revels in being true to herself and facing every experience in her life head-on, singing openly about getting saved and accepting her queer identity. Coming out the gate with such vulnerability and structure also stems from the time she spent working with producer Yves Rothman who has contributed to music from Nasty Cherry, Yves Tumor and Porches.

Listen to her Blondshell’s single “Olympus” above.