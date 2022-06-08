It would seem we’re currently somewhere around the halfway mark of the year of Jack White, both in terms of White’s expected output and due to the fact that it’s June right now. In April, White released a new album, Fear Of The Dawn, which was initially announced at the same time as the album that would follow it, Entering Heaven Alive. The latter LP is set for release on July 22, so now that’s where White is focusing his promotional efforts.

The album’s first single actually dropped back in January, with “Love Is Selfish.” Now, he’s back with another track from the album, “If I Die Tomorrow,” a Led Zeppelin-esque tune in the vein of their more folk-leaning songs. The song also arrives with a Brantley Gutierrez-directed video that sees White dragging a casket on a journey, only to find himself in the grave at the end.

The song, which lacks a traditional chorus, starts with White setting the table for the song’s narrative: “If I die tomorrow / Could you find it in your heart to sing / If my mother cries in sorrow? / Will you help her with the many things / That she needs from time to time and day to day?”

Watch the “If I Die Tomorrow” video above.

Entering Heaven Alive is out 7/22 via Third Man Records. Pre-order it here.