Wait, Has Elon Musk Even Seen ‘Blade Runner?’

If Elon Musk bought Twitter to stop people from brutally roasting him day in and day out, that plan spectacularly failed. The new Twitter CEO has only been dunked on more since the acquisition, which is what happens when you force your tweets into everyone’s feed while simultaneously tanking the whole platform.

Such was the case on Tuesday evening when Musk replied to a fan club account fawning over Tesla’s Cybertruck. In response to a tweet calling the vehicle “the most bad ass truck ever made,” Musk wrote, “It’s an armored personnel carrier from the future – what Bladerunner would have driven.”

It’s an armored personnel carrier from the future – what Bladerunner would have driven — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2023

As anyone who’s watched Blade Runner knows, Harrison Ford’s character in the iconic Ridley Scott film is named Rick Deckard. He is not “Bladerunner.” He also doesn’t drive around in an “armored personnel carrier,” but instead, a futuristic flying car that, unlike the Cybertruck, can make it over a curb.

More notably, Blade Runner isn’t an action movie about a guy plowing into robots with his massive vehicle. It’s a film noir detective story based on the Philip K. Dick novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? that interrogates humanity’s reliance on machinery that one day might not want to do our bidding. We’ve read the book, and no one shoots a Tommy gun into a future truck, so Elon Musk is off his gourd.

Naturally, Twitter went to work on Musk’s tweet as “Bladerunner” continued to trend on his own platform well into the next day.

You can see some of the reactions below:

When you’ve totally seen the movie Bladerunner featuring the character “Bladerunner” pic.twitter.com/NUha24zwun — Casey Stegman (@cstegman) November 1, 2023

Blade Runner (two words) is not the name of any character in Blade Runner and Deckard did drive a car which could fly, was safe, and didn’t look like dogshit pic.twitter.com/t3eG2JE7lN — punished evan (@eeesssjjj) November 1, 2023

Ah yes, I remember in Blade Runner when the bounty hunter John Bladerunner said "Every Run Has It's Blade" really powerful stuff pic.twitter.com/tOYMX85e1V — Terminally Online Leftist 🥂 (@terminallyOL) November 1, 2023

Screaming at some poor Twitter employee: “The Terminator was named the Terminator! What do you mean Harrison Ford wasn’t the Bladerunner?!” https://t.co/RrrgTZZjLc — Bill Kuchman (@billkuchman) November 1, 2023

Actually, Bladerunner was the name of the doctor who created Harrison Ford. Ford was Dr. Bladerunner's Blade (who can run). pic.twitter.com/B51475LiQo — Paranormal Ian Fortivity (@IanFortey) November 1, 2023

It's the website bladerunner would post on pic.twitter.com/tbWDgkWs3C — zeddy (@Zeddary) November 1, 2023

It’s me, Dave Bladerunner. You mostly know me from my adventures hunting down escaped vat grown slaves, but today I want to talk to you about the cybertruck. Whenever i’m driving to meet my mysterious side kick who makes origami men with boners out of matchsticks, I drive a cybe — Isaac Butler (he/him) (@parabasis) November 1, 2023

one bowl of noodles for bladerunner! — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) November 1, 2023

Of course, John Bladerunner was one of Harrison Ford’s most famous roles, up there with his roles as Alan Starwars, Mike Fugitive and Frank Indianajonesandtheraidersofthelostark pic.twitter.com/ZCaU9vZgUs — Colonel Nutz 🐿️ (@colonel_nutz) November 1, 2023

‘I've seen things you people wouldn't believe…Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion…I watched Joe Rogan firing arrows at Dave BladeRunner’s Cybertruck. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.’ pic.twitter.com/aUc7RgY4IL — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) November 1, 2023

(Via Elon Musk on Twitter)