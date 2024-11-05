For years, Bob Dylan’s X (formerly Twitter) account has been used only occasionally; You don’t have to scroll back too far on his profile to reach posts from 2021. The majority of these posts are promotions for whatever endeavors Dylan was up to at the time. But, things have changed recently.

On September 25, Dylan tweeted, “Happy Birthday Mary Jo! See you in Frankfort.” About once or twice a week since then, Dylan has continued to tweet, seemingly just random things passing through his legendary mind at the moment. On October 9, for instance, Dylan wrote, “I ran into one of the Buffalo Sabres in the elevator at the Prague hotel. They were in town to play the New Jersey Devils. He invited me to the game but I was performing that night.”

Dylan’s recent flurry of X activity has drawn some attention and was seemingly parodied in this awesome Saturday Night Live promo from a few days ago. The situation appears to amuse Dylan’s son — Jakob Dylan, most notably of The Wallflowers — as well.

Jakob sat down recently for an interview with The Boston Globe. In response to a comment Jakob made about not using social media much, the interviewer noted, “Your dad tweets more than you do these days.” Jakob responded, “Yeah, like most people, I can’t tell you what’s going on with those. I’ve seen those. I can’t [laughs] can’t tell you what that’s about. I’m not sure. But you’re right: Whatever it is, it’s more than I do.”

Find the full interview here.