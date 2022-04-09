In an era of fake news, social media gossip, and rumors galore, sometimes going straight to the source is the way to do it. After Dead and Company released the news of their latest tour in late March, fans were thrilled the band would be getting back together. A hodgepodge of Grateful Dead members and new musicians carrying on the legacy of the late Jerry Garcia, Dead & Company includes Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti. Their 2022 set is slated to quick off on June 11 in LA at Dodger Stadium and runs through July, with a two-night stand at in New York on July 15 and July 16.

And for all the excitement that news of the band’s band’s seventh tour since forming in 2015 caused, even more hullaballoo broke out over a report that this would, in fact, be their last tour together. But as band member Bob Weir tweeted earlier today, that’s news to him! After Rolling Stone published a tweet confirming the band would stop touring after this year, he pretty much put the rumor to rest:

The body of the story doesn’t quite assert what the tweet does, relying on rumors that this might be the last tour, and not really asserting that. So perhaps something got lost in translation along the way. Anyway, it comes back to good news for Dead & Company fans in the end.