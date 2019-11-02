Maggie Rogers Joins John Mayer’s Dead & Company On Stage At Madison Square Garden

Maggie Rogers surprised fans at Dead & Company’s Madison Square Garden show on Friday night by joining the group on stage and using her vocal talents to assist on a pair of songs.

Rogers arrived on the stage as Dead & Company, of which John Mayer is a member, played the Grateful Dead’s “Friend Of The Devil.” The singer traded verses with Bob Weir, who sported a kilt at the show, and Mayer. Rogers again took the stage during the first encore, a cover a The Band’s 1968 hit “The Weight.”

Meanwhile, Rogers recently shared a message about some negative experiences she has had on tour. The singer put forth a statement about the recent sexual harassment she faced by a crowd member while on stage, writing, “Last night, in the middle of this speech a man yelled ‘take your top off.’ another joined in and yelled ‘you cute though.’ i was stunned. furious. fuming. confused. and also – on a really basic level – it really hurt my feelings. i step on stage every night and give every part of me. and my community shows up every night and together, we create a safe space to amplify each other.” Rogers ended her statement with the message, “Be kind to each other out there.”

Watch fan-shot footage of Rogers performing “Friend Of The Devil” with Dead & Company above.